Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.007.
Hudbay Minerals has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %
HBM opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
