FY2026 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries Raised by Analyst

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $109.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in UFP Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.50%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.