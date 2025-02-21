Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $349.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

