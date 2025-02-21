Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.62). Approximately 10,925,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SQZ

Serica Energy Stock Performance

Serica Energy Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £657.92 million, a P/E ratio of -92.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.