Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 4,793,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,944,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
