Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 37,463 SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SEIM stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $586.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

