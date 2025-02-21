Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.39.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,858.86. This represents a 11.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

