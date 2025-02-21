Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 2,850 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nutanix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $4,038,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $72.09 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

