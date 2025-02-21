Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $482,000 in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This trade represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.