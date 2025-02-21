Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boeing

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($2.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

BA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

