Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

CP stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.