Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUK. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.