Suncoast Equity Management Buys Shares of 706 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

