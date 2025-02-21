Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Silgan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $55.47 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

