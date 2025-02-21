Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $170.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.81. Repligen has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $203.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. CWM LLC grew its position in Repligen by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Repligen by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 27,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

