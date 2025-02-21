Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $149,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500,755 shares in the company, valued at $888,848,231.15. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $189,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,855.48. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,473 shares of company stock worth $82,292,578. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.36 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

