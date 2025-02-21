SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Trimmed by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 575,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,707 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,147,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

