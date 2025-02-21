Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for 3.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Solventum were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Solventum by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,608,000 after buying an additional 128,317 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,488,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,053,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SOLV opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
