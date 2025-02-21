iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.