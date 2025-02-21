iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
