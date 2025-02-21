O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. GE Vernova makes up approximately 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

GE Vernova stock opened at $359.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.16. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

