Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 3,499 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 349,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $384.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

