Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Sysco by 185.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 19.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 39.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

