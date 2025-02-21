Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fluor FY2025 Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NYSE FLR opened at $39.78 on Friday. Fluor has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,610 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,289,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,285,000 after purchasing an additional 719,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,353,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

