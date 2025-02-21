Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) in the last few weeks:
- 2/10/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
- 2/3/2025 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/24/2025 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 1/21/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Fortinet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 1/6/2025 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.
- 1/2/2025 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fortinet Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $114.19 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $389,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
