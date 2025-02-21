Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $889,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,116 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

