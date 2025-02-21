MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

MVB Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

