Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 21.6% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

