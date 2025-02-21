ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,120. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.