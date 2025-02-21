Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VAW stock opened at $198.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

