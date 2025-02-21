Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 14,581 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 277,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $264,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

