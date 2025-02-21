Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $1.74 on Friday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerus news, Director Eric Bjerkholt sold 20,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,596.74. The trade was a 10.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

