BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.10%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

