ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. ACV Auctions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,571.14. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,935.30. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,776 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

