Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 65,672 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,672 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.3 %

IQV stock opened at $194.01 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.