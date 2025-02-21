VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

