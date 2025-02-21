Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 21,069.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,413 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,247,000 after acquiring an additional 973,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GE opened at $208.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.43. General Electric has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

