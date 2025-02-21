Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $308.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

