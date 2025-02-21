Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $73,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

