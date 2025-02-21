Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 56.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $1,322,774.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,627.84. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,036.88. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,906. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $139.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $174.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

