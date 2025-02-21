Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,702,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,877,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,196,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.