Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Lane & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

