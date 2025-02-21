Bank of Stockton Purchases 5,876 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

