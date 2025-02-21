Critical Analysis: Atlantic International (ATLN) vs. Its Peers

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $80,000.00 -$5.63 million -0.28 Atlantic International Competitors $3.20 billion $43.38 million -13.94

Atlantic International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% Atlantic International Competitors -0.35% 15.43% 4.28%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Atlantic International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic International competitors beat Atlantic International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Atlantic International Company Profile

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

