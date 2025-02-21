iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.