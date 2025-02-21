Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $241.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day moving average of $241.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

