Lane & Associates LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY)

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15. Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

The FT Vest Laddered International Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted, laddered portfolio of four FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The fund targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).

