Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,165 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

