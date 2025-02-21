Q3 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Cut by Zacks Research

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.8 %

AOS opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.