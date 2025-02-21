Q3 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics Raised by Leerink Partnrs

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 78,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

