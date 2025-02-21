Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

